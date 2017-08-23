A Public transport bus traveling west from Bodden Town with two passengers on board crashed into a wall on Shamrock Road early Wednesday morning.

Police Emergency Services and officers from the Public Transport Unit were on scene assessing the accident which occurred in the vicinity of 2227 Shamrock Road in Savannah, Lower Valley, around 7:44 a.m.

Police confirmed that the bus crossed an oncoming lane of traffic and collided with the wall of a residence.

The bus received extensive damage to its front end after slamming into the wall and coming to rest on top of a mound of dirt and broken cement fence.

Police said no one was injured, and the road was not closed while police officers conducted inquiries. The bus did not collide with any other vehicles.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.