Anthony W. Scott Jr. pleaded guilty in Grand Court on Friday to causing death by careless driving on June 30, 2016.

Scott had previously pleaded guilty in Summary Court to careless driving, after the incident in which the car he was driving collided with a utility pole on Shamrock Road near Spotts Dock.

His passenger, Thomas Rupert Hubbell, died on June 12, 2017, from injuries sustained in that crash.

The charge against Scott was then amended and sent to Grand Court.

Justice Charles Quin said he would order a social inquiry report. He set sentencing for Oct. 31.

Scott was represented by attorney Crister Brady.