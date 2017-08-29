The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa has been awarded the American Automobile Association’s Five Diamond Rating – the highest possible rating from the travel authority.

The accolade is the first AAA Five Diamond Rating for the Kimpton brand and establishes the property as a premier resort, a press release states. Fewer than half a percent of the nearly 28,000 properties approved by AAA achieve this distinction.

“This recognition is a testament to Kimpton’s brand evolution,” said Nick Gregory, senior vice president of Hotel Operations, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. “Seafire’s opening marked our first international luxury resort and paves the way for our expansion into global resort markets.”

The AAA Five Diamond Rating singles out world-class hotels that provide unparalleled luxury, sophistication, and impeccable standards of excellence, from extraordinary facilities and grounds to personalized guest service, according to a press release.

The organization conducts in-person property inspections as a service to AAA members, according to guidelines weighted by member priorities. The inspections are unannounced.

“We couldn’t be prouder and more honored to have received the AAA Five Diamond Rating,” said Steven André, general manager, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. “Since opening our doors in November 2016, we’ve established Seafire as the preeminent Grand Cayman destination and introduced Kimpton’s signature heartfelt care to the island – it’s what makes us so unique in this category and so beloved by those who stay with us.”

The AAA Five Diamond rating will soon be displayed in the AAA travel information products members use to make trip planning decisions and reservations.