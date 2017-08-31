Letter – A lovely vacation on the Brac

Hope you can find a spot in your media to present my views on my visit to Cayman Brac. It was an absolutely charming stay. Right from the get-go (i.e. the commuter service from Grand Cayman), the staff, the just general helpfulness of everyone, and then the arrival at a very fine airport which was built with vision as the runways can take more modern and larger aircraft, in time.

I stayed at a lovely boutique guest house named The Breeze, on Beach Road, probably about two miles from the airport. The drive was lovely, almost desolate, and the infrastructure great. On arrival at the Breeze, there was complimentary fruit cake and two bottles of wine, (there were four of us). The Mmanager was there to help make us comfortable and familiarize us with places of interest and answer questions. The view of the briny foam of the Caribbean is breathtaking, and having travelled quite a bit as a flight attendant, and being of Irish background (a country renowned for lovely scenery), I can say the Brac can hold its own with the most beautiful spots in the world.

There are many lovely places to eat and enjoy a cocktail and a glass of wine prior to dinner. In the surrounding area there are local artists selling their art, no heavy sales chatter, just lovely, low-key interest in why you are visiting and how long you are staying. If you want a more stylish evening there is the beautiful Soleil D’or, first class restaurant, pricey but certainly worth a visit during your stay.

Finally, there are all the usual water sports, surfing, diving, or just leisurely sailing. It is low key, not commercial, and just a lovely place to spend a lovely vacation, with delightful people interested in leaving a good impression of their island.

Mary Ellen Berardi