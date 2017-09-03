50 years ago: Airline replies to critics

In the Sept. 6, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, a story headlined “BWIA answers criticism,” appeared on the front page:

“BWIA have requested that the following facts be made to the public in view of the criticism which is being currently levelled at the airlines due to the heavy summer traffic experienced this year.

“In May last, BWIA officials came to discuss with the government, the Tourist Board and the Hotel Association what they wanted for the summer season.

“The request was for two scheduled flights per week. In addition, a shuttle flight from Miami to Cayman and back once per week was requested. BWIA therefore agreed to run such a shuttle on Saturday nights and this was accepted.

“When LACSA introduced their schedule, which included a flight at 12 noon on Saturdays, this undercut BWIA’s shuttle service at night and as the planes were running almost empty, this service had to be withdrawn.

“It is obvious that nobody anticipated the sharp rise in summer traffic this year and in consequence the number of seats needed was completely underestimated by all concerned.

“It might be helpful if the airlines got together and endeavoured to arrange their flights on different days.”

In the same edition, a brief article gives an update on the expected arrival of the islands’ first traffic lights, to be placed in George Town, in an piece titled “Not Forgotten.”

“The traffic lights have not been forgotten. Upon consultation, it has been agreed that it would be advisable to have a green filter arrow fitted before these are put into use.”

Another item, titled “Mock Trial,” describes the following:

“At a regular meeting of the Expatriates Association to be held on 14th Sept. at 7.30 p.m. at the Sec. Mod. School, a special item on the agenda is a Grand Mock Trial arising from a charge of wounding. This promises to be full of fun and excitement.

“Principal characters are Mr. E. W. McHayle as Judge His Hon. ‘Mr. Stick in the Mud,’ Mr. Carl Gordon as Prosecuting Attorney Mr. ‘Slim Jim,’ Mr. Lenny Hew as Defence Attorney Mr. ‘Money Bag,’ Miss Gertrude Boreland as complainant Miss ‘Susie Que’ and a host of others.

“The adjudicators will be Miss Annie Bodden, Mr. Clifton Hunter and Mr. O.L. Panton. All Jamaicans are invited to attend.”