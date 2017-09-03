Volunteers from the Prospect Community Group picked up their cleaning supplies and paint brushes over the weekend to give the Red Bay Primary School library a face lift in time for the new school year.

As part of the rejuvenation project, the volunteers cleaned, organized and repainted the library space on Saturday.

Organizer and Prospect Community Group executive member Kara Coe said, “It was a great way to give back to the community, and thanks go out to all of those who took time out of their busy weekend to assist.”

Also taking part were community group leader Sabrina Tuner, the group’s deputy leader Mark Rickman, Joel Francis, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service PC Christopher Donaldson and Chanda Glidden.

“Although the hard work is complete, the group is asking for donations of books, cushions and rugs to make the space more vibrant and appealing to the students,” the community group said in a press release.

For more information on how to donate or join, email [email protected] The Prospect Community group meets on the first Monday of every month at the Seafarers Hall.