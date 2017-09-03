Cybersecurity workshop set for small businesses

A free cybersecurity workshop for small businesses will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, by the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce and KPMG principal Micho Schumann.

The workshop will be at the Chamber’s Small Business Centre in Governors Square.

Topics will include the state of information security, typical security incidents in the Cayman Islands, mitigating risks associated with rogue employees, and risks posed by insecure web portals, WiFi networks and USB drives.

The presentation will include a live hacking demonstration.

Mr. Schumann has 17 years of experience in information system auditing, security and consulting.

To find more free business workshops, visit www.caymanchamber.ky.