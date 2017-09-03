Police are investigating reports of shots fired in George Town Saturday night.
Officers initially responded to a call about a man being shot near Linwood Street.
However, investigations revealed that he appeared to have been hit with a blunt object to the head and also received lacerations to his arm. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.
Two men are believed to have been involved.
“It appears that a number of shots were fired before the two left the scene,” police said in a statement early Sunday.
One male is described as being about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and of slim build. The other man is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Both were wearing dark clothing.
They were last seen running towards Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Road, according to police.
