Police are investigating reports of shots fired in George Town Saturday night.

Officers initially responded to a call about a man being shot near Linwood Street.

However, investigations revealed that he appeared to have been hit with a blunt object to the head and also received lacerations to his arm. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Two men are believed to have been involved.

“It appears that a number of shots were fired before the two left the scene,” police said in a statement early Sunday.

One male is described as being about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and of slim build. The other man is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Both were wearing dark clothing.

They were last seen running towards Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Road, according to police.

