50 years ago: West Bay-New York wedding celebrated

In the Sept. 6, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, correspondent Darlene Owens wrote in her “This Week in West Bay” column:

“There was a lovely wedding on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bedford Central Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, New York, by Dr. Jackson, in which Thomas Carroll Jefferson, youngest child of Mr. and Mrs. George Jefferson of West Bay, took for his bride Bette Jean Lynch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lynch II of Bridgeton, New Jersey. The maid of honour was Edna Jefferson, sister of the groom, and best man was Andrew Jefferson, brother of the groom. Bridesmaids were Audrey and Sita, sisters of the bride. Groomsmen were Kennard and Keith, brothers of the bride. The reception was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Will Spence in Brooklyn. On Sunday morning, the couple left for their honeymoon in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania.

“Mr. and Mrs. Pat Broderick and their four children arrived from their home in Jamaica, on Aug. 28, for a visit with relatives.

“After spending her summer vacation at home, Miss Cheryl Jackson returned to the U.S. on the 28th. She is a student of Covenant College in Tennessee. Travelling with her was her father Mr. William Jackson, who has gone to reship.

“Mr. Floyd Deosca and three children returned to the U.S. on Aug. 28, where they will reside permanently.

“After visiting in New York for some time, Mrs. Olice Yates and daughter Robin arrived home on the 29th.

“Miss Patricia Rivers arrived home on Sept. 2 after spending four weeks in Miami. Also on the same flight were Mr. Henry Ackerman from New York on a visit and Mr. Asley Ebanks who is on vacation.

“Miss Anna Dean Powery left for Jamaica on Aug. 30 to teach for one year. She is a graduate of Shortwood College.

“Mr. Theophilus Ebanks passed away at the George Town Hospital on Aug. 30, at the age of 71 years, after undergoing surgery the day before. Left to mourn are three sons, Malcolm and Nelson at sea, Kivie at home; and three daughters, Lily, Eudell and Beulah. His wife Robertha Ebanks preceded him in death one year ago.”

“Funeral service was conducted at the Pilgrim Holiness Church by Rev. Ruth Bowman, and interment was at the West Bay Cemetery.

“We are pleased to report that Alstead Glidden, who returned from Jamaica recently, is very much improved in health.”