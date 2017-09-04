The Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association and Foster’s Food Fair present the annual Foster’s Food Fair IGA 800m Sea Swim, and immediately afterward, a 400m swim for those 12 and under, on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Both events start and finish at Governors Beach. The 800m race starts at 4 p.m., with the 400m swim estimated to start at 4:45 p.m.

In the 800m race, trophies will be awarded for first, second and third places in all age groups. T-shirts and refreshments available for all participants.

Registration is from 3-3:45 p.m. at Governors Beach, and cut-off time is 40 minutes from the race start. Fees for the 800m are: CIASA members, $10 for children and $15 for adults; non-members, $15 for children and $20 for adults. Fees for the 400m swim are $10, which includes ribbons and refreshments for all participants.

If weather conditions threaten the safety of the swimmers or organizers, the race may be canceled at the discretion of the race director, a press release states.