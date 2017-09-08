It’s time to add some orange to your wardrobe, and we’re not just talking about pumpkin time in October.

Once a year, Meals on Wheels asks civic-minded organizations and individuals to join in the effort to end senior hunger in the Cayman Islands by participating in an island-wide Dress Down Day. This very important fundraising event will happen on Sept. 29, and people are encouraged to wear the color orange to show their support.

Meals on Wheels provides approximately 4,000 meals monthly to the elderly and infirm in all of the five districts of Grand Cayman. Hot meals are delivered with warm smiles by a dedicated group of volunteers who inspire and encourage well-being and prevent isolation, which can lead to depression, among other illnesses.

Presently, there are four kitchens which supply meals to seniors – in North Side, East End, Bodden Town and George Town. The George Town kitchen provides a limited number of meals in West Bay as well. A building has been identified by the Cayman Islands Government as a location to operate a kitchen from in West Bay. It is Meals on Wheels’ hope to have this kitchen in West Bay up and running before the end of the year.

The organization has identified over 150 seniors and infirmed persons in the various districts who are waiting for assistance, however, it is unfortunately not in a financial position to begin feeding them now and is hard at work seeking additional funding. “This Dress Down Day will go a long way towards feeding Cayman’s seniors,” says Beulah McField, board member and founder of Meals on Wheels Cayman Islands. “It only takes $5 to feed one senior per day. We presently serve 40,000 meals per year with the assistance of our volunteers and the support of public and private funding.

“We hope to see the whole island dressed in orange to demonstrate their participation in the Meals on Wheels Dress Down Day.”

Individuals and organizations alike can assist by coordinating a Dress Down Day at their place of business or organization and coordinate a donation or purchase Meals on Wheels ribbons ($5), wristbands ($3), or ‘Seniors Rock’ T-shirts ($15). The T-shirts have been generously sponsored by Bank of Butterfield this year.

For more information or to request an order form, call 949-3905 or email [email protected] For photos of the merchandise, visit the Meals on Wheels Facebook and Instagram pages.