Cayman National Bank worker killed in Honduras

A Cayman National Bank projects manager was killed last week in Honduras, where she had traveled to celebrate her elderly mother’s birthday, according to bank officials and reports in the Honduran press.

Ana Adriano, 49, and her mother, a 76-year-old retired teacher, were found dead Friday in a home in the Los Laureles area. The killing appeared to have occurred during a robbery at the residence where the women stayed, according to reports in the Tiempo online news.

Police told the newspaper that they were informed the two women had not responded to earlier messages and entered the home Friday to check on their well-being. The investigating officers found both women dead, both had been shot three times, police said.

Tiempo reported that the crime had likely been committed “by someone close” to the victims.

According to police reports, the women were killed by a suspect or suspects who had come to the home looking for a safe. A safe was taken from the home, as well as some jewelry, police said. No arrests in the killings had been reported as of Saturday.

CNB President Ormond Williams said bank officials were informed of the tragic incident Friday by Ms. Adriano’s husband, who lives here in Cayman.

“I advised all staff,” Mr. Williams said. “She was very well-liked in the organization. She had spent a total of just under nine years with us.”

Mr. Williams said Ms. Adriano had just returned to Cayman National since November 2015. She had worked an earlier seven-year stint there, before leaving for another job. She was currently running the bank’s debit and credit card implementation project through the IT department.

He described Ms. Adriano as a “rare combination of academic skills and real-world experience” and that for all intents and purposes, Cayman had become her permanent home.

“It’s a very tragic loss, a serious loss for her family and for Cayman National Bank,” Mr. Williams said.