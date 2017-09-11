Cayman Darts invites players

The Cayman Darts Association invites the public to come out on Sept. 19 and join a team or build a team for the association’s Corporate League.

Learn more about darts or play for fun starting at 7 p.m. sharp at King’s Head in Camana Bay.

“This is going to be a night for you to come out with your friends and co-workers to socialize and have some fun with the game of darts,” a press release states.

Anyone interested in playing can contact the president of the CIDA at 925-7212 or via email at [email protected], or visit the association Facebook to find out more.