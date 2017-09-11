Cayman riders this summer competed in a Charity Donkey Derby organized by the U.K. Lions Club, helping tp raise more than 3,800 pounds for projects in the local community.

Competing against riders from the U.K. and Tanzania, Cayman rider Amelia Garnett won the title of champion jockey, a press release states.

The local riders traveled to the U.K. through a trip organized by Cayman Riding School, which has been affiliated with the British Pony Club for more than 10 years.

The British Pony Club, represented in more than 27 countries with membership exceeding 110,000, is the largest association of young riders in the world, a press release states.

The Cayman riders attended the Royal International Horse Show and watched some of the world’s best riders in action. In addition, they got to meet Olympic Gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin, described in the press release as the most successful British dressage rider in the history of the sport.

The group met and got training tips from Olympic, European and World Championship show jumper Michael Whittaker, and on the final day special permission was granted for the group to enter the International arena to study the course for the King George V Gold Cup and meet the winner – Yuri Mansur – who made history by being the first Brazilian to win the event.

“The jumps were absolutely massive,” said Kayla Godwin, one of the young Cayman riders. “It gives you so much to aim for and makes you realize just how hard you have to work. I hope to put everything into practice now I am back to Cayman.”

During the two-week visit, which included show jumping, carriage driving, dressage and cross country training, stable management and team building exercises, the Cayman riders participated in a local horse show and achieved “outstanding results,” a press release states. Juliette Forrester, Eva Muspratt and Olivia Kluyver placed first through third in the 0.8m show jumping class, and Freya Timms won her British dressage class.