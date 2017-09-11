50 years ago: Parsons-Ebanks wedding held in West Bay

In the Sept. 13, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following report, titled “West Bay Wedding,” appeared:

“There was a very lovely marriage ceremony performed at the United Church on Sept. 7 by Rev. R. Coke, in which George Homer Parsons, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlon Parsons of George Town, took as his bride Florence Margreta Ebanks, third daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Spurgeon Ebanks.

“To the strains of the ‘Wedding March,’ the beautifully adorned bride entered the church on the arm of her father.

“The bridesmaids who were in orange and lime-green were Misses Abrana Rivers, Ina Claire Ebanks and Carmena Watler. Maid of honour was Spurgene Ebanks, sister of the bride. Groomsmen were Ladner Watler, Leonard Ebanks and Harry Chisholm. Elias Habib was best man. Lucy Bothwell and Janet Ebanks were the flower girls, and Leslie Smith the ring bearer.

“During the ceremony, Miss Betty Ebanks sang ‘If God left only you,’ as a solo, and Mr. and Mrs. Cardinall DaCosta sang ‘Hawaiian Wedding Song’ with Mrs. Bessie Arch at the organ.

“A reception was held at the home of the bride’s parents. MC Rev. John Gray took charge of the proceedings and toasts were proposed by Mr. Arthur Ebanks to the bride and groom, Mr. Lee Ebanks to the bride’s parents, and Mr. Ernest Panton to the groom’s parents.

“After the cake-cutting ceremony, a delicious repast was provided for everyone present.”

In the same edition, correspondent Darlene Owens wrote in her “This Week in West Bay” column:

“Mrs. Coriel Rivers, her daughter Nella Vane and grandson Bill arrived from New York on the 4th for a visit with relatives.

“Seamen arriving home during the past week for their annual vacation were Messrs. John and Ezra Powery and Linhurst Rivers. They are all employees of NBC.

“Mrs. Lewin Parson Sr. arrived from Miami after seeking medical aid. Her health has been very much improved; her son Davidson and his wife and daughter also arrived home after spending one year in the U.S.”

After visiting for one year with her son Nolan and his family in Tampa, Florida, Mrs. Hannah Ebanks returned home on the 9th.

“Mr. Ainsley Hydes arrived on the 7th for his annual vacation. He was 2nd Engineer on the M.W. Bay Side.

“Also arriving home on the 6th for his vacation was Mr. Carson Ebanks, who is a seaman.

“Captain Charles Glidden arrived from his ship in Miami for a visit with his daughters Mrs. Elizabeth Banks and Mrs. Darleen Leacock and other relatives.