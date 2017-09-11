Students hold coin drive to help Houston school

The students and staff of Wesleyan Christian Academy are holding a “Help for Houston” coin drive to help repair a school in the Texas city that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey.

The Academy aims to fill a 5-gallon water bottle with coins and bills, and when full, a contest will be held among the students to guess the amount. The money will then be counted and sent to a destroyed Christian Academy in Houston.

The student who guesses closest to the amount will be treated to a special lunch “out” by Pastor Genie Dickerson.

Accelerated Christian Education’s Caribbean Director David Wilkerson and his wife Joanna visited the Academy last week and joined the students in their fundraising efforts.

Parents and supporters who want to help can bring loose change or notes to the school office.