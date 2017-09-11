Jack Paolini

On the same day that Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cuba, bringing high seas and winds to Cayman, the Cayman International School community gathered on a West Bay beach to take part in a cleanup.

On Saturday morning, Sept. 9, a core group of CIS students from grades 6 to 12, as well as many parents and teachers, joined to clean up the beach just south of the Heritage Club on Seven Mile Beach.

Heavy winds would not stop this determined group from their mission to positively change the environment.

The group loaded two trucks full of garbage and items for recycling.

Madison Imparato, National Honor Society treasurer and chairperson of the Environmental Committee, said she “was very proud of the diverse demographic from the CIS community, especially the younger participants.”

She added, “It was eye-opening to see how neglected and abused our environment is, [which] only encouraged us to plan more events in the future. I would like to personally thank every participant who gave an hour of their time to help our community and greater environment.”

