Older Persons Month ambassadors chosen

Lurlie Scott and Lindburg Eden are this year’s ambassadors for Older Persons Month in October.

The Department of Children and Family Services selected the two people in recognition of their “continuing contributions to local life,” according to a press release. As ambassadors, the pair will attend several events celebrating Older Persons Month.

The theme of the month is “Stepping Into The Future: Contributions of Older Persons in our Society.”

Lurlie Scott

Mrs. Scott, from Cayman Brac, and Mr. Eden, from Savannah, were photographed on Friday for the Older Persons Month calendar, which will publicize all 14 events senior citizens are being encouraged to take part in.

Mrs. Scott lives in Spot Bay and is the proud matriarch of 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, many of whom recently helped celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends.

“The daughter of William and Victoria Scott, she is a well-known pillar of the community with an outgoing personality and can-do attitude when it comes to supporting special causes and the people she loves,” the press release states.

She married William in 1947 and the couple raised five children, including two unofficially adopted.

“Widowed since 2004 and having lost her second son Charles in 1977, she finds solace in her unshakable belief in God. An enthusiastic member of Bethel Baptist Church for more than 64 years, she takes justifiable pride in being the church’s treasurer. Her devotion to church duties means she often helps with cleaning the interior and maintaining its yard,” the release continued.

Mrs. Scott said in the press release that she is looking forward to her ambassadorship in October and thinks it will be a great opportunity to highlight the contributions of older people on all three islands.

Lindburg Eden

Mr. Eden said he was honored to be chosen as an ambassador, and he is especially looking forward to reconnecting with former acquaintances and participating in many of the activities.

The 90-year old Mr. Eden is one of seven siblings born to Sarah Leonie and Alexander Selwyn Eden.

He served as a vestryman from 1954 to 1959. In addition to his formal civic duties, he built the Savannah post office and was one of the contractors who refurbished Pedro St. James Castle in the 1960s. A founding member of the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, he was an early member of the Lions Club that raised money to build the Lions Centre.

Mr. Eden operated the Savannah Tall Tree General Store and also is well known for having owned and operated the CleCoe bottling plant for 15 years with his brother Crosby. In his earlier years, he was a skilled carpenter who could turn his hand to making many things, and was also a keen farmer who raised cattle and enjoyed growing pumpkins, potatoes, cassava and yams.

A self-professed “honest man who lives a Christian life,” Mr. Eden is a member of the Savannah United Church.

“Looking back, he has fond memories of being one of the Cayman Islands’ first golfers.” the press release states.

These days, Mr. Eden spends his time “puttering around” his yard, keeping up with local news on the radio and watching international news on television.