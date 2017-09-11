A man who admitted throwing a bottle that hit a person on the head in a bar has been prohibited from entering any liquor-licensed premises for the next year.

Ricky Manderson Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding earlier this year. On Monday, Magistrate Valdis Foldats imposed a suspended sentence and probation with conditions.

He warned that throwing a bottle in a bar was something all courts take seriously because of the possible consequences. The offense crossed the custody threshold, he warned.

In Manderson’s case, he had no previous convictions for violence and he surrendered to police days after the incident. He pleaded guilty the first time he came to court.

Senior Crown counsel Candia James said Manderson was at the Jungle Bar on March 17 when he became involved in a verbal confrontation with another man. A third person became involved and struck the victim on the head.

Manderson threw a bottle that hit the victim in the head.

Ms. James accepted that there was no premeditation.

Defense attorney John Furniss emphasized Manderson’s frankness and full cooperation with police, to the extent that he had admitted throwing two bottles, although only one hit the victim.

Surrendering to police and acceptance of responsibility showed a new level of maturity on Manderson’s part, the attorney submitted.The magistrate said he would start Manderson’s sentence at 12 months and give him full one-third credit for his early guilty plea. That left a term of imprisonment of eight months, which he suspended for two years.

He ordered probation for one year, with one condition being attendance at an anger management program. He also directed that Manderson pay $200 compensation to the victim.

He prohibited Manderson from liquor-licensed premises for a year. That meant bars, restaurants that serve alcohol, or any place with a liquor license, he pointed out. He suggested that Manderson look at this condition as an opportunity to save money and have it to spend on his family.