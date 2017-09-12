LETTER – Director of Public Prosecutions Response to Compass ‘snail bail’ editorial

We write with reference to the editorial in the Cayman Compass of 11th September, 2017 (‘Snail bail’ justice: ‘Foots’ and the sugar glider).

We do not appear to have received a single inquiry from the Cayman Compass in relation to the two investigations referred to in this editorial. Given the public interest in these matters, it is regrettable that an editorial was published, which not only made certain assumptions but appears to have invited speculation in this regard, without any such inquiry first being made.

Whilst [it] is perfectly open for investigatory agencies to comment publicly about the submission of files to this office, it is not our general policy to do so. Some of the files we deal with are sensitive in nature, and any public release of information has the potential to impact negatively on the matters under investigation.

We would also wish to point out that we have no control over the timing of the submission of files to this office by any investigatory agency or the length of time of investigations. We do, however, observe internal protocols with respect to the review of all files submitted to this office. All custody/urgent matters are dealt with immediately on receipt. Many are dealt with outside office hours and at weekends. Less urgent files are given appropriate prioritisation according to the case-load within our office, and are ordinarily dealt with within 14 days of receipt.

Yours faithfully,

Cheryll M. Richards Q.C.

Director of Public Prosecutions

Editor’s Note: The Compass recognizes that Ms. Richards and her office are limited in what they can, or should, say publicly about cases currently under consideration for prosecution or resolution. Consequently, our reporters generally do not query the DPP’s office for comment about specific cases.

Having said that, we have reached out to Ms. Richards and anticipate better lines of positive and productive communication going forward.