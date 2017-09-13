Flag football: Rookie team plays in final game of the season

The Premier League season had a bittersweet ending for the Maples Jaguars on Saturday. They faced the Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks in the first match of the day. The Lady Sharks began the game on offense with completions by Tiffany Ebanks, Scimone Chin and Tyanna Jan. The Jaguars turned to Nikki Ebanks, who made small but significant gains for her team. Quarterback Yolanni Manzanares also earned rushing yards for the Jaguars but had her momentum taken away when the Sharks’ Courtisha Ebanks intercepted a pass for a touchdown.

The Sharks took the lead in the second half with catches by Keisha Anglin and Bobeth O’ Garro. However, the Jaguars had a sack by captain Alexia Williams. In the final minutes of the game, Judy Rivers bolted downfield to receive a 40-yard pass and score. The Lady Sharks won 12-0 and advance to the playoffs.

Maples vs. Kensington Hellcats

Maples began the game with gains by Larue Nixon and Fabio Gall, enabling Deandre Harris to score Maples’ touchdown of the day. For the Hellcats, running back Phil Brown moved the ball most often, with help from Will Peguero Jr., Jonathan Allen, Jeffrey Robinson and Thomas McField-Brown. Nigel Solomon of the Hellcats had an interception at the half.

Later, the Hellcats had another interception – this one by Jamal Miller, and Solomon scored a touchdown, tying the game. Despite overtime, the game ended 6-6.

Subway Lady Predators vs. Greenhouse Lynx

The Lynx’s Ashley Frederick made her first appearance on offense as running back and made multiple gains throughout the game. Denicia Cranston also earned yards for the second-place team, but Lady Predator Shakira Davis had her first interception of the season and then Jordyn Williams ran downfield but did not score due to tackles by Erica Bosch. Later, Predators’ Monique Roberts intercepted a pass by Bosch. The Lynx were able to regain the ball in time to send Latoya Cover across the goal line for a touchdown.

In the second half Marleena Smith scored, and the game ended 12-0 in favor of the Lynx.

HSM Vipers vs. Red Stripe Wolverines

First-place HSM Vipers took on the Red Stripe Wolverines for the most heated game of the day. Nikita Saintvil kept a steady watch around Vipers’ plays, and HSM’s Racquel McLean proved to be a constant disruption to Wolverines’ offense.

The power struggle continued throughout the game despite notable runs from Vipers’ token players Shenel Gall and Alicia Dixon. Wolverines sent Petulia Hayles and Arissa McField forward to attempt to score, but they were unsuccessful. The game went into overtime and Maggie Ebanks of the HSM Vipers scored, followed by a one-point conversion by Alicia Dixon, to win the game 7-0.

Maples FS Knights vs. Island Heritage Predators

The Predators relied on veterans Baron Solomon and Oliver Parker to move the ball during the first quarter, but it was Jaryd Bodden of the Predators who put them close to the goal line. Avery Ebanks scored to earn the early lead for the Predators. Baron Solomon scored another touchdown and Roy Forbes kicked the extra point.

Knights quarterback Bruce Hayles sent the ball downfield with strong passes and rushing yards, but he had to contend with Predators Jordan Powery’s quick tackles and sacks, making it difficult for the Knights to score.

But Avery Ebanks kept his rhythm and scored another touchdown, with a final TD scored by Kaleb Ebanks, securing the win 27-0.

Playoffs begin Saturday at Ed Bush field for the top four men’s and women’s teams.