Police, community to discuss ‘Business Watch’ initiative

Police are inviting members of the George Town business and tourism community to attend a meeting Thursday evening, Sept. 14, to consider setting up a “Business Watch” initiative to help tackle crime in the area.

Business Watch, similar to Neighborhood Watch, involves businesses in a specific area sharing information, reducing and solving crime problems, and raising awareness about community issues, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service constable Jonathan Kern said.

“This is a business scheme,” he said. “It’s not a police scheme. We help them set it up and work with them, but the success of it is driven by the businesses.”

He hopes that once one Business Watch gets under way, other areas will also set up their own Business Watches.

PC Kern, who is organizing the meeting, said in an invitation to the community: “In the meeting, I would like you to bring any ideas, concerns or information you have that you think is of relevance to the police and the community.”

He said the initiative is purely voluntary.

“I will be giving a short presentation on what a Business Watch is and how it can be of benefit to your business and community, and I will hopefully be recruiting some of you as volunteers who would be willing to take on a more active role in the Business Watch.”

PC Kern said he hopes that “once we start with this meeting, we will be able to expand it, bring in other agencies and follow it up with another meeting in January to talk about developments and on how things have gone.”

Anyone who would like to attend or get more information can contact PC Kern at [email protected] or call 938-1384 (cell) or 949-4222 (station).