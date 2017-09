Police are investigating a report of a rape at a woman’s home in Shamrock Road, Prospect, early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the report just after 3 a.m. at the residential complex.

The woman told police a “brown-skinned man,” around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, entered her apartment and raped her. The man left in a white Kia Picanto, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Inspector Dave Morrison at 916-1045.