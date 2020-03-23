Bodden Town Football Club is back on top of the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League after their long awaited round 10 fixture against George Town FC. Bodden Town returned to action earlier this month after the club was suspended from play over an incident in February when one of its players allegedly assaulted a referee.

In the club’s return to the pitch, Bodden Town lost to Scholars ISC 3-1 in the semi-finals of the CIFA President’s Cup. However, the league’s top team bounced back from that defeat by beating George Town 2-0 at the Annex on 11 March, a day before Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the first case of coronavirus in Cayman. Since then, CIFA has suspended play at all levels over COVID-19 concerns.

During the first half of the Bodden Town-George Town match, Bodden Town’s Jonathan Ebanks scored a goal 25 minutes in, which was followed by another goal five minutes later by teammate Brian Martin Cruz, off a Tyrese Berry assist.

“It’s been a long road,” said Bodden Town assistant coach Ramon Sealy after the match. “It’s been over a month since we played in the league. So, I know the guys were just excited to get back out here. Today we didn’t start the way we were supposed to and while I’m happy with the results, I’m not happy with the performance. I think the break that we took messed with our momentum. So, it’s just about rebuilding that momentum again and winning the title.”

Matches on hold Round 11 games in the CIFA Premier League, scheduled to take place last weekend, as well as the finals of both the Men’s and Women’s President’s Cup matches, have been put on hold until further notice in light of the coronavirus situation.

“The Cayman Islands Football Association is suspending any group activities, including matches, training sessions and meetings at all levels,” CIFA said on its official Facebook page. “We would like to confirm also that FIFA and CONCACAF have officially suspended meetings and international matches at clubs and national teams’ levels,” the association added. “We will keep monitoring the resolutions issued by the authorities and will inform the football community accordingly. We pray that everyone stays safe and this difficult time passes