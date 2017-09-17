Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains at a house in Bodden Town, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has confirmed. A member of the public notified police last week that bones had been found at the site.

The remains will undergo forensic tests to determine how long they have been in the ground and how old they are. Over a number of days last week, Scientific Support Branch officers were at the scene of the house on Bodden Town Road, sifting sand and dirt.

RCIPS spokeswoman Jacqueline Carpenter issued a statement Friday, saying: “Earlier in the week a member of the public notified the RCIPS about some skeletal remains found on a property in Bodden Town.

“The RCIPS, assisted by Customs, has carried out a search of the grounds and recovered additional bones; these will undergo forensic anthropological testing to establish the age of the bones and next investigative steps, if any.”

Officers worked underneath two white tents at the seaside house, which had been damaged in Hurricane Ivan. The house has recently been undergoing renovation work.