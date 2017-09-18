For the 17th year, Eclipze Hair Design is going to cut hair to raise money for children who have lost their hair to cancer.

The Cut-a-Thon charity event supports children who would benefit from a wig. All of the proceeds are donated to “Locks of Love,” a nonprofit organization that provides wigs made from natural hair to children suffering from hair loss.

After losing an aunt to cancer 17 years ago, the salon’s owners, sisters Darla and Darna Dilbert, wanted to help fight against the disease and decided to use their professional cosmetology skills to create a rewarding fundraiser.

The team at Eclipze will be joined by salon and spa professionals from Focus Hair and Beauty, Artista Salon, Spa Esprit and Privé Beauty Studio. They will be offering savings on services such as wet cuts, mini manicures and eyebrow threading. Also included on the menu are $1 a minute massages and reflexology at $2 a minute. These two services can be scheduled in advance.

Also joining the event this year is international stylist Roby Powers from the TIGI New York City Academy and Douglas Rosales of TIGI Miami Academy. Mr. Powers will donate two hair cuts and styles and Mr. Douglas will donate two makeup sessions to help raise money.

Also, local volunteers have committed to cutting off at least 12 inches of their hair. Each volunteer is trying to raise a minimum of $1,000 toward their cuts. They are seeking sponsors to reach their goals and encourage other volunteers to join them for a good cause.

The fundraiser is from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Eclipze Hair Design and Day Spa at Suite 6103-D, 10 Market Street, Camana Bay. All proceeds will go to the Lions Club of Tropical Garden’s Breast Cancer Awareness Fund.

Organizers hope to meet or exceed the more than $15,000 raised last year.

Raffle

Tickets for a raffle with a wide range of prizes are already on sale at the salon. Prizes include haircuts and makeovers, a one-night stay at Morritt’s, dinner for two at the Lobster Pot, dinner for two at Casanova by the Sea, gift certificates from Cayman Airways and Hemingways, and a “gold” facial from Eclipze. Tickets are on sale at the salon.

Prize drawings for the haircuts and makeovers will be held on Monday, Sept. 25, as these will take place at the Cut-A-Thon on Sunday, Oct. 1. The remainder of the raffle will be drawn on Oct. 31.