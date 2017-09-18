Three remanded for ganja off East End

Three Jamaican nationals appeared in Summary Court on Monday, charged with importing ganja into the Cayman Islands. One of the three men, Derrick Anthony Adlam, has two previous convictions for the same offense.

Adlam, 53, is charged with Demarco Deinton Cunningham, 37, and Leroy Johnoton Morgan, 31. In addition to importation of an unspecified amount of ganja on Sept. 14, they are charged with possession of the illegal drug with intent to supply, and illegal landing.

No papers about the case were available to defense attorneys and no bail applications were made. The matter was set for mention again on Sept. 26. All three men are from the Whitehouse area of Westmoreland.

Compass records show that Adlam was sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for ganja offenses in 1999. He was sentenced to 18 months in 2011 for human smuggling. In 2014, he was sentenced to 45 months for his role in the importation of 174 pounds of ganja to Cayman Brac in September 2013. Since that was not his first such offense, he was subject to a maximum of 15 years instead of seven years.

Police issued a press release last week about the latest incident. When officers of the Joint Marine Unit were on patrol off the eastern side of Grand Cayman around 11 p.m. on Sept. 14., they came upon a canoe, which they intercepted after a brief pursuit. During that pursuit, packages were thrown overboard from the canoe. The three men were taken into custody on suspicion of importation of drugs, and a large quantity of packages was recovered.

The release noted that caged roosters were also on board and confiscated. No charges were before the court pertaining to the fowl.