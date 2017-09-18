Registration open for junior tennis tournament

Registration is open for Round 6 of the 2017 PwC Junior Tennis Circuit, which will take place the weekend of Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The tournament is open to any junior wishing to take part.

There are three age divisions – 10 and under, 14-U and 18-U.

The Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands follows the International Tennis Federation “year of birth” age eligibility rule. Juniors who turn 11 or 15 during the 2017 calendar year must play in the 14-U and 18-U divisions, respectively

Juniors who have entered to play in the tournament will not be able to play unless both payment and waiver form have been received.

Payment and registration

Players must pay the tournament fee of $25 at the tournament desk on Tuesday, Sept. 26, between 4 and 6 p.m., at The Ritz-Carlton Tennis Shop. Players and parents will need to sign a waiver form and hand it in at time of payment.

To register, email Uli Hoppe at [email protected]