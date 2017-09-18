Cayman Prep secured the first trophy of the 2017 primary football season on Saturday as they won the CUC Girls Primary Football League Opening Rally with a 1-0 win over Cayman International School at the Annex field.

Cayman Prep’s Kayden Coles was the heroine in the final, a press release states, “as she slotted home the winner from a sublime pass from Clara Byrne in the first period of overtime in a very exciting game that concluded a great day of girls football.”

Her play earned her the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player Award for the most outstanding player in the final.

Cayman International School, for their part, did very well to reach the final and could easily have taken home the title with their stellar play, the press release states.

St. Ignatius Prep took third place after defeating Sir John A. Cumber Primary 2-1 in a sudden-death penalty shootout.

With an alternative Opening Rally format implemented this year, each school was scheduled to play the other schools in a round-robin format with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

The six schools competing this year included defending 2016 Opening Rally champions Prospect Primary, Cayman Prep, Cayman International School, Sir John A. Cumber Primary, George Town Primary and St. Ignatius Prep.

Following the round robin games, Cayman Prep topped the table with 13 points (4 wins and 1 draw); Sir John A. Cumber was second with 8 points (2 wins and 2 draws); Cayman International School finished third with 7 points (2 wins and 1 draw); St. Ignatius Prep was fourth with 4 points (2 wins); Prospect Primary finished fifth with 4 points (1 win and 1 draw); and George Town Primary finished sixth with 4 points (1 win and 1 draw).

In the semifinals, Cayman Prep secured their place in the final after defeating St. Ignatius Prep 1-0 thanks to another Clara Byrne/Kayden Coles combination, and Cayman International School defeated Sir John A. Cumber Primary 3-1 after an exciting penalty shootout.

The league thanked youth officials Jonathan Holness, Kandre Amerally and Shay Windsor, who did an excellent job officiating games throughout the day under the guidance of Dwayne Ebanks, the press release states. The league also thanked Shirley Amerally and Chastine Rankine for their assistance in keeping scores and tabulating standings.

The primary school boys play on Saturday, Sept. 23, with their Opening Rally kick-off at 9 a.m. at the Annex field.