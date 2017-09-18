Sir John A. Cumber celebrates new school year with prayers

Sir John A. Cumber Primary School held a dedication ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15, to mark the new school year.

Members of staff, students, parents and clergy assembled at the school in Fountain Road to participate in the ceremony, which began with a rendition by the student body of the praise and worship song “Welcome Holy Spirit.”

Enrique Matienzo, senior pastor of the Ministerio Internacional Reino en Victoria (Kingdom of Victory International Ministry), offered prayers for the Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services at the ceremony. He asked that they govern fairly and according to God’s word, a press release states.

Pastor Maurice Chambers of the Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church prayed for the faculty, and Pastor Jason Knox of the Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church prayed that the students would be respectful to their teachers and that they would enjoy learning as they embarked on the new school year.

Teacher Courtney Perrin, an ordained elder, then prayed that the parents and guardians would always have gainful employment so that they would be able to provide for the daily needs of their children.

Sir John A. Cumber Principal Paul Samuel praised the students for their positive attitudes toward work and learning so far and their demonstration of respect, responsibility and being safe.

Two of the students, Mikaelie Foster and Jorge Rodriquez, participated in the ceremony by reading Scripture texts.

Daphne Tomlin sang a solo, “It is Finished,” and Mr. Perrin and Corry Chambers sang a duet, “More Than Wonderful.”

The event also marked the final day of teaching service for Mr. Perrin, to whom the school paid tribute, wishing him well in his retirement. Mr. Perrin was also celebrating his birthday that day.

Dewayne Bennett, head of Key Stage One, read a citation of Mr. Perrin’s tenure at the school, and Gerriann Foster and Shekina Bush presented him with special gifts on the behalf of the school.

The ceremony was organized by Esther Rivers and Ms. Chambers and chaired by school counselor Elysia Murray.