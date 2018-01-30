Police to host public meeting in West Bay

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will hold a community meeting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the main hall at John A. Cumber Primary School in West Bay.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne and West Bay Area Commander Lloyd Marriott will be joined by representatives from the Department of Environment, the National Roads Authority and other government agencies to lead discussions.

The meeting will cover issues affecting the West Bay community in particular and is open to the public, the RCIPS noted in a press release.