Police: Stolen car crashed in Cayman Brac

A man was seriously injured late Monday afternoon in Cayman Brac after a stolen vehicle he was driving flipped over.

Royal Cayman Islands Police officers said the vehicle, a green Toyota Avalon, was reported stolen shortly before the 5:30 p.m. crash near Rebecca’s Cave Road. Police said the one-car crash occurred when the vehicle “left the roadway and overturned.” Police said the Toyota was reported stolen from Blackbeard’s Liquor on Gerrard Smith Avenue.

The driver was taken to Faith Hospital in serious condition and later transferred to the Cayman Islands Hospital in Grand Cayman where he was in stable condition Tuesday.