Six sailors represented the Cayman Islands Sailing Club at the 76th Annual Boomerang Regatta at the Lauderdale Yacht Club over last weekend.

The Cayman fleet sailed well, representing Cayman with poise and determination in what proved to be strong winds, cool conditions and an unusual race course with strong currents and even a centrally located sandbar to contend with.

Optimists

Five of the squad competed in the Optimist class, and while two of them sailed for the very first time in international competition, they performed with the confidence and skill of seasoned professionals.

Charlie Hunn, an 11 year old student from Cayman Prep, won his division and had the best showing for the Cayman crew. Charlie won the first three of his six races, which put him in a strong lead at the end of day one of racing. Competitors from the local Fort Lauderdale club pushed him hard on day two, but undaunted after significant challenges Charlie kept his lead to stand atop the podium when the race series ended.

Xavier Marshall, also 11 and from Cayman Prep, competed abroad for the first time and had a strong showing. Sitting in eighth position after the first day of racing, Xavier showed considerable fortitude and stamina, and worked his way up to win the fifth place trophy for his division.

Competing in the more senior divisions of the Optimist class were Jaspar Nielson placing seventh in the Blue Fleet and Matheo Capasso as well as George Hider finishing 6th and 11th in the Red Fleet, among the oldest Optimist competitors.

Lasers

The CISC was also represented by Ava Hider racing in the Laser 4.7 class. Ava has only been racing this boat for the last 6 months but is progressing rapidly. She finished in fifth place in the division, ahead of many more seasoned sailors. Warming up throughout the competition, she won the last two races of the series. The CISC is expecting great things from Ava in the Laser class in the months and years ahead.

The CISC Optimist sailors are preparing for their North American Championships to be held in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico in June and the Word Championships in Cyprus in August. The Laser class are preparing for the World Youth 4.7 and the World Youth Radial championships to be held in Poland and Corpus Christi, Texas, respectfully, this summer.

Both classes will be competing against International Competition right here in Cayman, at the Annual Spring Regatta, May 19 and 20, as part of the CISC Youth Sailing Extravaganza Week.