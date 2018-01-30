Business/student collaboration program starts soon

The Ministry of Commerce is encouraging small businesses to take part in the student consulting program, a collaboration between the ministry, the University College of the Cayman Islands and Cayman National Bank.

Teams of students enrolled in UCCI’s upper-level entrepreneurship and small business management course spend 10 weeks working with small business owners to help solve business challenges. Business owners get free and confidential advice from young minds, while students are able to put their skills into practice. The program begins Feb. 13.

Interested businesses should email [email protected] by Feb. 7.