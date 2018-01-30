Financial assistance recipients to be reassessed

People receiving Permanent Financial Assistance from the Needs Assessment Unit who have not been assessed since July 1, 2015, must be reassessed to continue receiving the benefits, the unit advised this week.

Recipients are advised to start the re-assessment process by getting a form from the NAU’s offices in Grand Cayman or Cayman Brac, via email [email protected], on the www.nau.gov.ky website or from their Department of Children and Family Services district Community Development Officer.

Completed forms and supporting documentation must be returned to the NAU by Friday, March 30, a press release from the unit stated.

“Once all necessary paperwork is received an appointment will be scheduled as necessary. Please note that failure to comply will result in payments initially being placed on hold,” the NAU pointed out.

For further information contact the NAU immediately on 946-0024 (Grand Cayman) or 948-8748 (Cayman Brac).