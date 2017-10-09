Members of the opposition at the Legislative Assembly visited the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The contingent, headed by Opposition Leader and North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, included East End MLA Arden McLean, Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo, and Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders.

According to a press release from the school, the visiting MLAs explained to the students the role of government and the Legislative Assembly.

The politicians advised the children that with a sound education, they can get any job they want, and Mr. Miller reminded them that that included jobs as elected representatives of their district.

Mr. McLean told them not to underestimate their importance to the Cayman Islands and the global community, because 20 years from now they would be the ones stepping into jobs, adding that they were not too young to start thinking about or choosing their career paths.

At the end of the session, the students were asked to participate in an interactive forum where they posed questions to the team. According to the press release, some of the questions posed included: Why did you choose to be a politician? What are some of the biggest issues you have to deal with and how do you deal with them? What can you do for our school?