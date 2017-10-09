NEW: Town Hall Road reopened after crash

***Update, 2:05 p.m.***

Police say Town Hall Road has now been cleared. According to an RCIPS statement, “Both drivers are still being treated at the hospital, but injuries are not described as serious.”

***Original story***

Two vehicles collided on Town Hall Road, West Bay, between Farrington Lane and Boltins Avenue on Monday morning.

Both drivers suffered injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital by the ambulance. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time, police said.

The road remained blocked at 11 a.m. and police are advising drivers to take an alternate route if possible.

The incident is being investigated by the police.