Members of the West Bay Community Emergency Response Team carried out a roadside cleanup in the vicinity of the West Bay Cemetery and fire station Saturday.

The team had an early start, working from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. to clean up the area, which was still wet following heavy rain in recent days.

One of the team members, Eziethamae Bodden said the cleanup is part of ongoing efforts to keep the district of West Bay tidy, and she invited other members of the community to join them in future.