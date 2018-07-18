50 years ago: John A. Cumber school opens in West Bay

In the July 18, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, titled “West Bay School Opens,” appeared:

“The official opening of the new school at West Bay took place last week Thursday. It has been named ‘John A. Cumber Primary School’ after the Administrator of the Cayman Islands (1964-68).

“Mr. Cumber himself performed the opening ceremony. He said that it was a great honour to have the school named after him. It was a great compliment which he appreciated.

“The Administrator spoke of the part played by members of the Legislative Assembly and the Director of Education in building the new school, and he singled out Mr. T.W. Farrington, a representative of the Board of Education, for special comment.

“His Honour said that the building was erected with Colonial Development and Welfare funds and was a gift from Britain. Two more such schools will be built this year.

“Mr. Cumber saw a great future for education for the young, and wished that the pupils who will study in the schools will work hard and play hard.

“The Director of Education Mr. V.L. Jackson said he was very pleased to see that the school was almost completed and that it was possible to have an official opening before His Honour and Mrs. Cumber left the island.

“He said the new primary school for West Bay had been a long-felt need. It was included in an education plan drawn up by the former Education Officer Mr. C.A. Hunter.

“Several years ago a block was built to house the younger children. Lack of funds impeded the construction of other classrooms.”