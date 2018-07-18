7 vehicle break-ins reported in single day

Police responded to seven reports of cars being broken into in West Bay Tuesday.

Property was stolen in only one instance, police said.

The first report of a vehicle break-in was made shortly after 7:20 a.m., at a residence on Courtyard Drive. One of the front windows was broken and several pieces of equipment and tools were stolen.

Another report was also received about the same time, on West Church Street, where one of the front windows of a car was smashed and the vehicle was ransacked. Police said it did not appear anything was stolen from the vehicle.

Later that day, just after 2:30 p.m., several vehicles at an apartment complex on Scholars Drive were also broken into.

When officers arrived, they discovered that five vehicles, belonging to owners from various units at the complex, had been broken into. The majority of the vehicles had the front window broken and were ransacked. Nothing was taken from the vehicles.

Last month, there were 23 reports of vehicle break-ins, and in 13 of these cases, windows were smashed. So far this year, there have been nearly 100 reports.

Police are reminding the public not to leave valuables in their vehicles, including phones, purses, cash, other electronics and bags. “If you cannot avoid leaving things in your car, ensure that they are tucked away and not visible to onlookers,” police said in a press release.

Police are also advising motorists not to leave spare keys or keys to their residences in their vehicles.

When parking a vehicle during the day, choose a place where it is easy to see from the roadways or residence, and at night, places that are well lit and visible. If possible, purchase anti-theft devices such as car alarms and anti-breakage film for windows and windscreens, police advised.

“If you are a victim of a vehicle break in, please inform the police as soon as you have been made aware. This will assist us in recording the times of days that the incidents are taking place and the areas that are being targeted by criminals, for increased patrols and other related operations,” police said.