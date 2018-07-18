Mandatory health screenings under way

All students entering school for the first time, either government or private, must have health screenings before the new school year begins in August, the Public Health Department advises.

The department is continuing to provide health screenings at John Gray High School from now until Aug. 17. From Aug. 20 to Aug. 31, screenings will be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the Public Health Department, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For school entry screenings in Cayman Brac, call the public health nurse at Faith Hospital on 948-2243.

For additional information, call 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.