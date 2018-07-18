A man charged with causing the death of motorcyclist Denvil Roy Mitchell in 2016 pleaded guilty in Grand Court on Monday.

Warren Samuel Hogarth, now 56, pleaded guilty to driving a Kia Sportage dangerously on Shamrock Road and causing Mr. Mitchell’s death by doing so.

A second charge of causing death by driving under the influence of alcohol is expected to be dealt with when the defendant is sentenced on Sept. 21. Mr. Hogarth’s reported blood/alcohol reading was .189. The legal limit in Cayman is .100.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Countryside Shopping Village around 8 p.m. on Sunday night, Feb. 21, 2016.

Mr. Mitchell, 40, had been employed with the National Roads Authority.

Justice Francis Belle ordered a pre-sentence social inquiry report. He did not hear any details of the offense because such a presentation is made to the judge who will hand down the sentence, and that court assignment has not yet been made.

Mr. Hogarth was represented by attorney Amelia Fosuhene.