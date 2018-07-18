Dog shot in West Bay

Police are investigating the shooting of a dog in its owner’s yard on Powell Smith Road in West Bay.

Officers received a report of the dead dog on Tuesday.

“The dog’s owner had discovered the dog’s body near a tree in the yard in the afternoon; the dog, which was long-haired and brown, had died of an apparent gunshot wound,” the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

Police are asking that anyone who may have heard a gunshot in the area or may have any other information to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999 or Crime Stoppers on 800-8477.