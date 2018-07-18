Police car damaged during turtle investigation

A police vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday by a car officers said they were attempting to stop while responding to a report of a turtle being taken from the water.

Officers from the RCIPS were in the area of Barkers just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning when they received a call relating to a turtle in distress along the shore in West Bay.

The officers signaled to a white Honda to stop, but the driver did not stop and struck the left rear of the police vehicle while making its escape. No turtle was recovered in the incident.

The police investigation is ongoing, and the RCIPS is seeking information from members of the public who may have seen or heard about a turtle being taken from the water on Tuesday morning.

Anybody with information can submit tips at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.