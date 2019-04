Some 20 protestors hold up signs calling for government to ‘Save Barkers Beach’ on the roadside by the Government Administration Building in George Town during Friday’s rush hour. The group is urging government officials to refuse a coastal works licence application requesting removal of 180,000 square feet of seagrass from the site, as part of a plan to relocate Calico Jack’s bar to West Bay. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay