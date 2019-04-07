St. Ignatius hosts Spring Fling

Staff and students at St. Ignatius Catholic School in George Town, along with many parents, got into the spirit of the season at the annual Spring Fling on Friday.

There were performances by the school band and lots of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Instead of standing behind desks or at blackboards, teachers stood behind games and stalls as part of the fundraiser.

There were plenty of bargains to be had at the White Elephant Sale stalls, the plant stall and the cake walk, and a huge array of activities and games, including face painting, a photo booth, beanbag toss, beat the goalie, guess the number of sweets, find the winning lollipop and more.

All funds raised at Friday afternoon’s event go towards the school’s multi-purpose sports hall.