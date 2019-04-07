The Department of Tourism sponsored the music festival KAABOO for US$50,000 in February, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said on Friday in Legislative Assembly.

Kirkconnell was questioned about the return government received for its sponsorship. The minister said the music festival helped boost the number of visitors, generating about $50,000 in extra spending from tourists.

Other benefits included the indirect economic impact, as well as the positive publicity Cayman received from KAABOO, he said.

KAABOO was organised by the Dart Group, had about 10,000 attendees, and featured musical acts such as Duran Duran, Maxi Priest, and Flo Rida.

Opposition MLA Kenneth Bryan asked how much money government typically spends on Pirate’s Week, and Kirkconnell said each district’s Pirate’s Week committee receives up to $5,000 a year for the event.

Opposition MLA Anthony Eden also asked the minister whether he was aware of reports that “KAABOO has come from satanic origin.”

“No sir, I’m not aware of that,” Kirkconnell replied. “But thank you for the information.”