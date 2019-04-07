Guy Harvey fundraiser highlights marine conservation

It was a colourful night of art and auctions at LUCA Restaurant on Friday, as more than 150 people gathered for the 4th Annual Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Fundraising Cocktail Party.

The silent auction featured Guy Harvey prints, jewellery, household luxury items and an electric bicycle. The live auction included a fishing trip to Panama, a YOLO paddleboard enhanced by a Guy Harvey illustration, a Norwegian Escape cruise and an original Kent Ullberg southern stingray sculpture.

Organiser Jessica Harvey expressed her delight at the popularity of the event and the enthusiasm of the bidders.

“This year’s fundraiser was a huge success for the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation,” she said. “The guests were dressed in hues of blue for this ocean-themed [celebration] to mark a successful conclusion to Ocean Conservation Month.”

“The funds generated from our events will aid the [Foundation] to continue our mission to provide access to information about [environmental] resources through various educational initiatives and scientific research,” said Guy Harvey.

“The most significant project is our long-term monitoring of the southern stingrays’ population in the North Sound, which started in 2002.”

“The movement ecology studies of various species of sharks here and in the wider Caribbean are also of great importance. Ocean Conservation Month is here to stay, and we look forward to improving and expanding our efforts for years to come,” he added.