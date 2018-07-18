Two arrested at airport

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possessing ganja at the Owen Roberts International Airport on Monday.

According to Customs, a 25-year-old Caymanian man was intercepted at the airport security checkpoint as he was departing on a Cayman Airways flight to Cayman Brac. When officers conducted a body search, they found two packages containing ganja taped to his leg.

Following his arrest, officers arrested a 22-year-old Caymanian woman on suspicion of being concerned in the possession of ganja.

The two were released on bail.