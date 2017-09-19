Nearly four dozen Cayman Islands residents who wanted to learn what it was like to work as a police officer showed up Saturday at the Royal Cayman Islands Police training unit for an open recruitment drive.

In 2016, only a few participants turned out for the event. On Saturday, officers from the marine unit, neighborhood policing, scenes of crime, financial crimes and family support unit were there to talk to residents about career options.

The RCIPS “open day” was one of two events the police service is hosting to boost recruitment on island. The other will be on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Cayman Brac.

Recruit classes in 2015 and this year have brought in a total of 13 new officers, far fewer than the number RCIPS sought.

Police Constable Joel Ebanks, who works in the RCIPS K-9 Unit and participated in the open house with his K-9 partner, Shadow, said, “I think that [people] often don’t realize the range of options that exist in the service, and the specialized training available to you as a police officer. You can become highly skilled in a relatively short span of time.”

The recruitment campaign ends Oct. 11.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has put significant focus on recruiting more Caymanians into the service.